I Am Not Poor Because I Don’t Give Less Than 20 Percent As Offering – Ibiyeomie Tells Congregants

The founder of the Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has advised his congregation to give offerings that are larger than their tithes.

The clergyman emphasised the importance of tithe and offering to foundational prosperity.

He stated that tithing, which is 10 percent of one’s income, is foundational to achieving prosperity.

Ibiyeomie asserted that he does not give less than 20 percent as offering and this is the reason he is not poor.

“Tithe is the foundation of your covenant to prosperity. Don’t wait until month-end before you pay your tithe. Anytime you get money, pay 10% back to God as a lifestyle.

“In a month your offering should be bigger than your tithe. My offering, for instance — I don’t give less than 20 percent. That’s why I’m not poor. Increase your offering more than your tithe and you’ll never be broke,” he stated during his sermon.

Meanwhile, Ibiyeomie, has issued a warning that he will detain and imprison certain unnamed bloggers whom he accused of misrepresenting his messages within the church.

Ibiyeomie cautioned these bloggers against disseminating any news about him, regardless of whether it is positive or negative. He threatened to take action by arresting and imprisoning them should they proceed.

Naija News reports that the renowned pastor conveyed this warning in a video that is currently circulating online.

Ibiyeomie further accused some members of his congregation, stating that they are being manipulated to act against him.

Pastor Ibiyeomi said: “My type when I go after people, they will now send people to come and beg. So I’m warning for the last time. Next time there will be nothing like warning. If you dare it.

“A young man, I know you. Your father won’t beg me, I know your father too. Your mother won’t beg me. I will deal with you.

“Because when I pick them and people say why do you go like this. You know people are one kind – some people will be for me and some people will be against me. But those for me always are many.

“I’m warning all of you who used to be against me. Hear now, because when I go that way, they will say ‘how can a man of God curse people, go and arrest people, will you do this one’.

“So, when I go the other way, don’t come back to say this man of God is now using police to arrest people. Me, I will arrest you, I will lock you up. I don’t care. No man of God will pray for you and succeed.

“Don’t carry my news. I don’t want your news. You won’t make me popular. Already I am talking to the world. Good or bad, don’t carry my news. I don’t want you to carry it. Don’t carry news from this church.

“You know what they do? They will carry news and incite other bloggers. And some of you in this church are part of it. They plant you inside the church and instead of you listening to the message and get blessed, you now pick one thing and twist, say what I didn’t say.

“My gospel is before you slap, I slap you. I am not that kind of pastor. Young man, I will fight you.”