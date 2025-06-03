Who Are You That People Can’t Criticise You? – Adeyanju Challenges Ibiyeomie

Nigerian lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to a viral video of a clergyman, David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, threatening to arrest those making negative posts about him.

Naija News reports that the clergyman warned bloggers against deliberately twisting his messages, warning that he would take firm action against anyone who “crosses the line.”

He added that he would not be moved by pleas for mercy, insisting he would deal decisively with those who defy him.

“My type when I go after people, they will now send people to come and beg. So I’m warning you for the last time. Next time, there will be nothing like a warning. If you dare it. A young man, I know you. Your father won’t beg me, I know your father too. Your mother won’t beg me. I will deal with you.

“Because when I pick them and people say, why do you go like this? You know, people are one kind – some people will be for me and some people will be against me. But for me, there are always many.

“Don’t carry my news. I don’t want your news. You won’t make me popular. Already, I am talking to the world. Good or bad, don’t carry my news. I don’t want you to carry it. Don’t carry news from this church,” he said.

Reacting to the clergyman’s submission via X, Adeyanju argued that people criticised Jesus and did not get locked up.

He wrote, “I’m so disappointed in Papa David Ibiyeomie warning and threatening Nigerians not to talk or criticize him or his church else he will lock them up.Who are you sir that people can’t talk about your church or criticize you?People criticized Jesus and He did not lock them up.”

The outspoken activist also accused the pastor of using fear and intimidation tactics to silence dissent and scrutiny.

He added: “Boasting about using police to lock people up, a pastor ooo! These pastors are acting like unbelievers and de-marketing Christianity.They are the reason many people are no longer going to church”