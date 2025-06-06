Eid-el-Kabir 2025: Emir Sanusi Bows To Pressure, Cancels Kano Dubar

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has declared the cancellation of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Durbar, citing the necessity to maintain public peace and to allow the Eid celebrations to occur in a serene and comfortable environment.

Emir Sanusi II made this announcement during a late-night press conference held on Thursday at his palace in Kofar Kudu.

The Emir clarified that this decision was reached after discussions between the Kano Emirate Council and the State government.

He stressed that this action was taken in the best interest of the populace to ensure a tranquil Eid celebration.

Naija News understands that the traditional ruler had previously instructed all district heads within the Emirate to convene at the palace in preparation for the customary Durbar events.

However, the Kano State Police Command promptly reiterated an ongoing prohibition on all Durbar processions throughout the state, citing security issues.

During the press briefing, Emir Sanusi II encouraged the public to make an effort to participate in both the Eid and Friday congregational prayers, emphasising that doing so would yield significant spiritual benefits.

He also warned against depending on religious interpretations that suggest attending Friday prayers is unnecessary if one has already performed the Eid prayer, asserting that such opinions should not serve as a justification for neglecting religious duties.