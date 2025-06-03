Police Bans Sanusi, Bayero From Holding Sallah Durbar In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has announced a ban on all forms of Sallah durbar activities in the state ahead of the 2025 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Kano police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the ban is a joint decision by security agencies in Kano.

Naija News reports that Haruna said the step is part of efforts to ensure peaceful celebrations and prevent a breakdown of peace and order during the Sallah festivities.

While wishing the people of the state happy celebrations, the statement warned that it would not tolerate any attempt to violate the ban.

It added that the ban is a continuation of the total ban on all forms of Durbar activities throughout the State, which was pronounced in the wake of the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebrations.

According to the statement, “The Kano State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies in the State congratulates Muslim faithful and all law-abiding residents of the State ahead of the 2025 Eid-El-Kabir Sallah festivities.

“To ensure peaceful celebrations throughout the State, worshippers are enjoined to be law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully, as adequate pre-emptive measures have been taken to guarantee peace and public safety across the state.

“It would be recalled that in the wake of 2025 Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebrations, the Command, in collaboration with all security agencies in the state, acting on credible intelligence, pronounced total ban on all forms of Durbar activities throughout the State, as part of collective commitment to sustaining the peace and security in the state.

“The Command, therefore, reiterates that the ban on all forms of Durbar in the state is still in force and will be strictly enforced during this 2025 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, as the threats which have been put to serious checks are still potent.

“This decision is made after consultations with relevant security stakeholders following intelligence reports indicating plans by recruited miscreants and their sponsors to use Durbar to undermine security and public order in the state, as recorded during Eid-El-Fitr Sallah.

“Therefore, all worshippers are to adhere strictly to the following security measures throughout the period: No horse/animal riding of any kind (Kilisa); No Car-racing, reckless and dangerous driving; No unlawful possession/ reckless display of firearms/weapons; and No carrying of any unnecessary/dangerous objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension.

“Parents and guardians should therefore caution their children/wards against being used by subversive elements as the Police and other security agencies are determined and ready to enforce the law to the letter.

“Members of the public are warned to desist from any act or conduct that may likely cause breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, had earlier directed District Heads to come along with their village heads, horse riders, and attires for the Sallah durbar celebration.