Nigerian Scholar, Professor Jibril Aminu Is Dead

A distinguished Nigerian academic, politician, and diplomat, Professor Jibril Aminu, has reportedly died.

A family representative confirmed the sad development to newsmen, stating that Aminu passed away at the age of 85.

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in Adamawa State, Hon. Abdullahi Prambe, also verified the news to Daily Trust.

Naija News reports that Aminu, who marked his 85th birthday on August 25, 2024, was a prominent figure in the public sphere of Nigeria.

Born in Song, Adamawa in 1939, his remarkable career encompassed various essential sectors.

He served as a Consultant Cardiologist, a significant educational leader, and an experienced statesman.

His extensive contributions to public service included crucial positions such as Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, and a Senator representing Adamawa Central.

Prambe conveyed deep sadness regarding the loss, referring to the deceased as a mentor and a beacon of guidance for both Adamawa and Nigeria.

“His contributions to education, healthcare, and governance will remain etched in our history,” Prambe stated.

A family source has indicated that the funeral will take place at 2 PM today, following the Zuhr prayer, at the Abuja National Mosque.

However, the family has not yet issued an official statement concerning the precise cause of death or additional funeral arrangements.