‘His Case Is Not Exceptional In Any Way’ – Falz Speaks On Relationship With Bobrisky

Famous Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has dismissed claims of having a relationship with controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky.

Naija News recalls that social media critic, VeryDarkMan, also known as VDM, had in 2024 leaked Falz’s alleged phone conversation with Bobrisky while the latter was in prison.

The development sparked widespread homosexual speculation about Falz, and he filed a defamation suit against VDM.

Amid the ongoing legal battles with VDM, Falz, during an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, denied having a relationship with Bobrisky, stating that he only tried to help.

Giving an update on the court case with VDM, Falz added that the social media critic has yet to enter the defense.

He said, “Update on the court case, very much still in court. There’s a substantive suit which myself and my dad are alleging defamation. We filed the case and ever since we filed the case, they have never entered the defense. Instead, they entered a preliminary objection saying the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case or something.

“As at the last date, I was in court. The court has thrown out that preliminary objection. Now they have to enter a defense or the court will just go on to rule on the case. So that’s the update. I can’t really say much about the subject of current litigation, so I will leave it there.

“I never had any relationship with Bobrisky prior to that phone call. He messaged me on Instagram and said, ‘I’m in this case and I want to speak to you about how you can help.’ And you know, thousands of people messaged me about similar stuff like that. This is not a special case; it’s not exceptional in any way.

“In a lot of those cases, I will give them an audience, like what is the P, how can I help? Compassionately. Little did I know. Anyways, as they say, once bitten, twice shy. At the end of the day, I’m not going to, maybe I’m not going to help anyone again in my life, but maybe I will be much more conscious.”