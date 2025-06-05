Eid-el-Kabir 2025: Lagos Police Deploys Anti-bomb Squads, Patrol Teams Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

The Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has mandated the immediate deployment of Conventional Police personnel, the Rapid Response Squad, the EKO STRIKE FORCE, and various Tactical Squads of the Nigeria Police Force to all key locations throughout Lagos State.

Special Anti-crime prevention teams have also been dispatched to identified black spots, criminal hideouts, and other critical areas to deter crimes and criminal activities across the State, aiming to instil confidence in the populace and alleviate the fear of crime among all Lagosians and visitors.

Naija News reports that this initiative is intended to ensure safety and facilitate seamless Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebrations during this festive period and beyond.

In light of this, the Commissioner of Police has deployed strike forces from the Nigeria Police Force and tactical squad officers from the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Intelligence Department, Anti-Bomb Squads, and conventional teams across the state.

These units are equipped with armoured personnel carriers and other vehicular patrol teams, focusing on providing security and protection at all Eid praying grounds, mosques, religious facilities, venues for gatherings and celebrations, as well as other recreational areas.

The CP, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday, June 5, through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that this effort is designed to ensure the safety and adequate security of the Muslim faithful and individuals of other faiths throughout the State who will be participating in the celebrations alongside our Muslim community.

The statement added that: “Particular security attention is placed and focused on recreation centres, and other public spaces where large gatherings are anticipated. These spaces are going to be properly policed to ensure effective crowd control, traffic management and ease of access and movement throughout Lagos State.

“Additional proactive measures and approaches are being implemented aimed at crime prevention, prompt detection of criminality in all areas of Lagos State. These measures will also nip any other security concerns in the bud. The maintenance of public order before, during, and after the festivities will be our utmost priority for the Command.

“The Lagos State Police will lead, coordinate and work in good synergy with various other security and safety agencies in the State that are statutorily complementing the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in the internal security of the State, such as the Military, the Paramilitary agencies, the LASTMA and all other departments of the State in ensuring adequate security, safety and protection of all Lagosians and visitors alike during the festivities and beyond.

“To achieve remarkable success of these security arrangements, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has mandated all officers and other personnel of the Command to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism, courtesy and politeness in ensuring that the rights of all citizens are respected. They are to be courteous, polite, professional but firm in carrying out their official duties and other obligations during the period in whatever capacity and wherever they are posted. The Commissioner of Police, therefore, wishes to implore all Lagosians to be law-abiding, tolerant, respect and cooperate with the Police Officers in the discharge of these responsibilities.

Parents and guardians are urged to encourage their children and wards to adhere to the law and to resist any attempts to disrupt public peace before, during, and after the celebration.

The statement maintained that the full force of the law will be enforced against any disorderly individuals or groups of miscreants whose actions may disturb the peace and infringe upon the rights of the citizens of the State during the Sallah celebration and beyond.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police further urged the residents of Lagos to stay alert and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station for prompt response and action.

The statement added: “In case of any emergency, the Lagos State Police Command’s control rooms can be reached via 08063299264 and

08065154338.

“In line with the Command’s determination and commitment to professionalism and accountability, residents are also urged to report any instance of police misconduct and Complaints against Police actions or inactions that violate Citizens’ Rights through the Lagos State Command Complaint Response Unit via the website http://lagos.npf.gov.ng, WhatsApp at 09111111151, or by phone call

at 09111111150.

“Religious and opinion leaders, and Community Elders are hereby implored to also assist the Command to educate their adherents and followers to be peaceful and tolerant and not to be used to disturb the peace and tranquillity currently being enjoyed throughout the State.

“As the joy of the celebrations permeates across the Muslim Communities in the State and beyond,the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State

Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, on behalf of the entire Officers and other personnel of the Command, gladly join all the Muslim faithfuls in the State in the Sallah celebration and fervently wishes everyone in the State sustainable peace, love and joy associated with the Holy festival and happy Eid al-Kabir Celebration.”