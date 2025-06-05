DELSU Suspends Academic Activities Following Deadly Clashes In Abraka

Delta State University (DELSU) has suspended all academic activities indefinitely in response to escalating violence and insecurity in Abraka, the university’s host community.

The suspension was announced by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Asagba, in a statement released on Wednesday.

It comes ahead of an emergency security meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025, convened by the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, at the Government House.

“I wish to inform you all that due to the security situation in Abraka town, I have directed all our students to remain indoors today, Thursday, June 5, 2025, until Management is certain of the safety of both staff and students,” the statement read.

“Consequently, lectures and other academic activities will not hold today, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Let us all hope for a return to normality after the public holidays.”

The security situation in Abraka deteriorated following a deadly confrontation between security operatives and suspected kidnappers on Wednesday morning in the Makati Bichi area near the railway station. The clash reportedly left four suspected kidnappers dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the operation involved local hunters, railway station workers, and police officers attempting to rescue kidnapped victims.

A resident told SaharaReporters: “There have been a lot of kidnappings since the beginning of this year. So early this morning (Wednesday), some local hunters, railway station workers, and the police at Makati Bichi area went to rescue some kidnapped victims.

“So they were encountered by some herdsmen who were kidnappers; they had guns. Some of them even had some of the ransom money that they collected. They started shooting, and the police and the hunters successfully killed some of the kidnappers.”

The violence quickly escalated into ethnic tension after the suspects were identified as Hausa. Residents reported reprisal attacks targeting Hausa communities, with fears of further violence spreading.

Later that day, tensions flared as reports emerged of further attacks and threats against Hausa residents.

One source told SaharaReporters: “Due to the recent kidnappings and insecurities, a few of the kidnappers were caught and killed today. They were identified as Hausa persons. Two policemen were also attacked and killed by the kidnappers, so we heard. Now the indigenes of Abraka are attacking all Hausa persons on sight. They are also threatening to burn down the Hausa Quarters at Abraka this evening.”

The unrest reportedly followed a student-led protest earlier in the week against the surge in kidnappings. A student who spoke to SaharaReporters said: “There has been an increase in kidnapping lately here in Abraka, so students protested about it… that led to what happened today where four kidnappers were killed by the police. So in response, the Hausas here were like those guys are innocent. Now they are entering the street with knives and cutlasses.”

The student added: “If you school in Abraka, Delta State, or have any relative that schools there, tell them to stay safe.”