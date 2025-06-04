DSS Finally Grants Family Access To Detained NANS President, Atiku Isah

The Department of State Services (DSS) has allowed the family of the detained President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah, to visit him following mounting pressure.

Naija News reports that Isah, who has been in DSS custody for over a month without formal charges, is at the centre of a controversy involving President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, a family source confirmed that Isah’s wife, along with a relative, her baby, and a driver, were allowed to see him at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

The source said, “Barrister Deji Adeyanju called and told us that we could now see Isah.

“He also asked Isah’s wife to call the DSS to confirm. The DSS responded and requested her name so they could allow us through the gate.”

Though their earlier attempts on Monday were unsuccessful, the family was eventually granted access on Tuesday.

“Isah’s brother, who was with us yesterday, left last night because he didn’t think we would be allowed in today. But thankfully, we got in,” the source added.

Isah’s wife, after meeting him, confirmed that he was in good health. She also said DSS operatives assured her that her husband would soon be released.

“They told her he would not be held much longer,” the source said.

This comes after concerns were raised on Monday about Isah’s health condition, which was believed to be worsening due to his prolonged detention.

Earlier on Monday, the DSS had denied the family access to Isah despite submitting a formal request letter, as instructed by officials.

“We submitted the letter and waited outside for several hours, but we weren’t allowed to see him or even enter the premises,” a

Recall that Isah had accused Seyi Tinubu of offering him a ₦100 million bribe to step down from his position as NANS president, a proposal he said he refused.

He further alleged that he was abducted, stripped naked, and beaten in the presence of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), following which he was handed over to a DSS unit.

Isah also claimed a rival NANS faction, allegedly backed by Seyi Tinubu, attacked him, leaving him with serious injuries.

On May 14, 2025, Isah filed a ₦38.3 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The suit targets the DSS, the NTA, and Seyi Tinubu, seeking damages for kidnapping, unlawful detention, assault, and defamation.

He is also requesting an injunction to bar further threats to his life and to secure his immediate release from custody.