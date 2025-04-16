‘I Was Beaten, Stripped Naked’ – NANS President Accuses Seyi Tinubu Of Ordering Thugs To Brutalise Him

President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah, has accused the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi and a rival faction leader, Ladoja Olusola, of being responsible for his abduction by gun-wielding thugs in Abuja on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Isah, in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, said he was beaten and subjected to dehumanising treatment.

Isah also said he was forced to record an involuntary statement at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) studio, stressing that Seyi declared him an enemy after his overwhelming election as NANS president at the 125th convention of the association.

The NANS president maintained that he had written several petitions to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetoken, and other security agencies about the threats to his life, but nothing was done.

Isah added that he would continue to lead NANS without fear or intimidation to serve the best interests of Nigerian students.

The statement read, “I was abducted in Abuja by gun wielding thugs on the instructions of Seyi Tinubu and Ladoja Olusola. I was beaten, subjected to the most cruel and dehumanising treatments, my clothes torn to shreds and stripped naked.

“I was thereafter hurriedly packaged, and in connivance with the Managing Director of NTA, brought to the station where I was forced to release an involuntary statement.

“Since my overwhelming election as the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), at the 125th convention of the association, Seyi Tinubu has in cohorts with Ladoja, and for whatever reasons best known to him, declared me an enemy, and my life has constantly been under threats.

“I have written several petitions to the Inspector General of Police and other relevant security agencies on this matter.

“I wish to convey my gratitude to the thousands of Nigerian students all over the federation who stood in our defence and called for our immediate and unconditional release. I also wish to appreciate the media and peace loving Nigerians who added their voices in condemning my illegal abduction.

“I will continue to exercise this franchise freely given to me to lead this association in this moment in our history, and no amount of intimidation or threats will make us capitulate to the whims and caprices of the enemies.

“We remain even more resolute and committed to serving the best interests of the overwhelming majority of Nigerian students without fear nor favour.”