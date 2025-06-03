Abia Govt Issues Health Alert As Diphtheria Disease Spread In Imo

The Abia State Ministry of Health has released an urgent health advisory for all residents concerning the diphtheria outbreak in the neighboring state of Imo.

During a press briefing on Monday following this week’s executive council meeting led by Governor Alex Otti, the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, stated that preventive measures include vaccinations for both children and adults who are uncertain about their diphtheria status.

He encouraged parents to remain vigilant and observe any child displaying symptoms of diphtheria.

Kanu also advised citizens to report any suspected cases to local health authorities and urged stakeholders to help spread this information.

Additionally, he revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health has declared Abia State free from river blindness after 30 years of mass drug administration aimed at controlling the disease.

The commissioner further announced that the government, through the State Ministry of Transport, has set up an enforcement team to apprehend drivers who violate traffic rules by driving against the flow, as well as to impound their vehicles.

He emphasized that those arrested would face substantial fines and would need to pay a significant amount to reclaim their impounded vehicles, while those who fail to pay the fines would see their vehicles auctioned by the State government.

This initiative, Kanu noted, aims to protect Abia citizens from the increasing number of accidents caused by “One Way Drivers.”

“The enforcement of these rules will be very stringent. Offenders will be prosecuted and fined very heavily, and when you cannot pay your fines, your vehicle will be impounded.

“Over time, if you don’t pick it up, it will be auctioned,” said Kanu.