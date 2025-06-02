Senator Jarigbe Vows To Remain In PDP

The lawmaker representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has made a firm commitment to remain with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite the ongoing wave of defections within the party.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Cross River State Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF) to his Abuja residence on Sunday, Senator Jarigbe stated his unwavering loyalty to his constituents, who he says remain strong supporters of the PDP.

Naija News reports that Jarigbe emphasised that his political allegiance is deeply rooted in his local constituency.

He said, “Our politics is local. If I go home and tell my people I’m defecting, they’ll say, ‘Go ahead, but we’re not following you.’ My people want to remain in the PDP, and I will stay with them. It’s not about fighting anyone—it’s about respecting the wishes of my senatorial district.”

He further refrained from criticising those who have chosen to defect, acknowledging that their decisions may be in line with the desires of their own constituencies. However, he stressed that his focus remains on his constituency and their steadfast support for the PDP.

Despite being in opposition, Senator Jarigbe urged his constituents to support the APC-led state government in order to facilitate the successful delivery of democratic dividends.

He remarked, “We must avoid distractions and support the state government so that governance reaches the grassroots.”

The senator took the opportunity to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to seriously consider the long-standing demand for the creation of Ogoja State.

“If there’s one state that deserves to be created in Nigeria, it’s Ogoja. I believe Mr. President will listen to us. Creating a state during a democratic dispensation would be historic,” Jarigbe said.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Jarigbe reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his social contract with the people of Cross River North.

He said, “I’m focused on delivering infrastructure and promoting human capital development. Every ward in my senatorial district has at least one major project—whether water supply, electrification, roads, school blocks, or laboratory equipment.”

He highlighted the rehabilitation of the Boki-Abakpa road, which had been in poor condition for decades but is now motorable thanks to his intervention.

“The road to my village used to be an eyesore. Today, it is motorable thanks to efforts from my office,” Jarigbe stated.

Senator Jarigbe also noted his investment in education, including scholarships, bursary payments, and youth empowerment.

“We’ve sent some students abroad through NDDC and PTDF scholarships. More students will benefit from bursaries next month. We also support small businesses through direct financial empowerment,” he added.

Jarigbe also reflected on his contributions in the 10th Senate, particularly the progress made on the bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre, which has passed the second reading and public hearing stages.

“We’re awaiting the third reading before it’s sent to the President for assent,” he said.

However, he expressed disappointment that some of his earlier bills, including those for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology and a Federal Polytechnic in Ogoja, were declined.

He attributed this setback to the party’s opposition status, stating, “Unfortunately, some of my earlier bills, including those for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology and Federal Polytechnic in Ogoja, were declined, possibly due to our position in the opposition.”

Senator Jarigbe concluded by reiterating his resolve to continue working in the best interest of his constituents, regardless of political challenges.