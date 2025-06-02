‘People Had To Help You Share Your Nakedness’ – Rita Edochie Exposes Nneoma Ukpabi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has responded to her junior colleague, Nneoma Ukpabi, following the latter’s outfit to the wedding of actress, Ruby Ojiakor.

Naija News reports that the drama started after Nneoma’s outfit, which exposed her cleavage, made the rounds online.

Reacting to the video, Rita, in a post on Instagram, expressed her frustration with the rising trend of revealing outfits among women, calling it a disturbing trend and questioning the message it sends to the younger generation.

The film star emphasised the need to promote modesty and self-respect, urging the public to rethink their dressing choices.

She also added that she maintains zero tolerance for indecency and advised people to avoid approaching her in inappropriate outfits.

In response, Nneoma issued a sound warning to Rita, telling her to remove her name from her mouth, stressing that her choice of outfit is not the business of the veteran actress.

Firing back at her, Rita, in a strongly worded post via his Instagram on Monday, June 2, 2025, accused Nneoma of embezzlement.

The thespian also said Nneoma had begged her to cover up the financial misconduct during her tenure as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Imo State Chairman, but she refused and reported the matter to the committee.

She said, “I heard you are trying to drag off your intestines over a piece of truth that is very glaring. Anyway, I cannot condescend as low as bantering words with you; I will simply state the fact because there’s a lot between my level and yours, and you know it.

“The truth doesn’t always go down well with people who are recalcitrant to advice and corrections. I was the chairman of the probe panel committee, Imo State, constituted by AGN. You kept calling and pleading with me to help cover you up and save your ass to prevent hampering your pursuit of becoming the AGN chairman’s second tenure because you embezzled their millions. I said No!! And presented your records as dirty as they were, then you saw me as an enemy, which I care less about.

“As the rogue you are, you paid your way through and became the Chairman of the AGN Imo State chapter. You also disassociated yourself from me because you couldn’t handle the advice I kept giving you.

“On the other hand, keeping you close is a dent in my person because your level of indecency is second to none, so I gave you a long space. The only thing you can do is cook up lies just to take turns on yourself.

“The video of your indecency I posted was already going viral, bloggers and a few content creators had to help you share your nakedness.”