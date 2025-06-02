JUST IN: Tragedy In Rivers As NDLEA Worker, Pregnant Woman, Others Electrocuted

At least six persons, including a pregnant woman and a staff member of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have been confirmed dead after a high-tension cable conveying electricity snapped in the Okrika community of Rivers State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, around 1:12 am, at a residential section of Okrika Local Government Area, The Nation reports.

The fallen cable reportedly ignited a fire that razed a building and destroyed properties worth millions of naira, plunging residents into grief and panic.

Eyewitnesses say the victims were caught unaware in their sleep, with little to no chance of escape as the live cable struck.

As of press time, emergency response teams and officials of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) were said to be assessing the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, controversial Anambra-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has identified some courses offered in higher institutions that he believes are useless.

According to him, courses including political science, history, microbiology, library information science and sociology should be avoided by students in higher institutions, particularly if such students are from a poor background.

Speaking in a video which went viral on 𝕏 account on Monday, Naija News reports Odumeje said studying the courses listed above is a waste of time and resources.

According to him, studying such courses is one of the reasons there are many jobless people in Nigeria.

He said, “All these poor people if your father does not have any connection in politics or government, don’t go to school and begin to study political science, history, microbiology and sociology. These are useless courses. What are you doing with them?

“Another one is Library Information Science. It is better for you to go and learn barbing than study that course. We don’t waste our time and money on nonsense now. For education to be a blessing in your family, let the course you study in school be meaningful. That’s why we have a lot of jobless people.

“When you see educated people in business, you will know. Please avoid these courses, and don’t waste four to five years in universities. I am here to guide you as a prophet.”