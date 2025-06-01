Over 25 Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

At least 25 individuals have been reported dead as a result of an assault by alleged herdsmen on the Edikwu Ankpali community located in the Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Reports revealed that the attackers invaded the area at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, firing upon unsuspecting villagers.

Additionally, sources have verified to journalists that numerous residents were kidnapped during this tragic incident.

A villager named Vincent informed Daily Post that the armed assailants completely overwhelmed the community.

Just last Thursday, three residents of Tse Orjime Community, in Agan of Mbalagh Council Ward, Makurdi Council Area, were reportedly killed by herdsmen.

Naija News reports that the armed herdsmen’s attack in Orjime Community of Benue State comes days after Tiv traditional rulers gave the herders an eviction notice.

The youths of the community, in angry response to the herdsmen’s attack, deposited the corpses of the deceased in the house of Makurdi North in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Alfred Berger, who represents them.

Berger, who confirmed the incident, said, “armed herdsmen attacked my people and killed three persons on their farms.

“The three corpses of those killed in the attack were brought to my house by angry youths who almost burnt down my house and my children, who were at home at the time.”

He disclosed that he had been making an effort to protect the peace of his people until 6 pm on Thursday, when the attack happened.

“Since I was elected, we have made sure that there is relative peace in our area until the unfortunate incident of Thursday,” he lamented.