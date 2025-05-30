Herdsmen Kill Three In Benue, Youths Dump Corpses In Lawmaker’s House

Three residents of Tse Orjime Community, in Agan of Mbalagh Council Ward, Makurdi Council Area, were killed by herdsmen on Thursday.

The armed herdsmen’s attack in Orjime Community of Benue State comes days after Tiv traditional rulers gave the herders an eviction notice.

Naija News reports that youths of the community, in angry response to the herdsmen attack, deposited the corpses of the deceased in the house of Makurdi North in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Alfred Berger, who represents them.

Berger, who confirmed the incident, said, “armed herdsmen attacked my people and killed three persons on their farms. The three corpses of those killed in the attack were brought to my house by angry youths who almost burnt down my house and my children, who were at home at the time.”

He disclosed that he has been making effort to protect the peace of his people until 6 pm Thursday when the attack happened.

“Since I was elected, we have made sure that there is relative peace in our area until the unfortunate incident of Thursday,” he lamented.

Benue State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Catherine Anene, said the Command received information about the attack on Thursday evening at about 6 pm.

“The Police teams within the area responded immediately and started chasing the attackers into the bush.

“Simultaneously, the youths of the area mobilized themselves and were attempting to burn down the residence of Mr. Alfred Berger, the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly. But they were also resisted by the police.

“At the end of the operation, three corpses, earlier shot by the attackers, were recovered and taken to the General Hospital, North Bank, while investigation is ongoing,” she stated.