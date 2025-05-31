President Tinubu Mourns Niger Flood Victims

President Bola Tinubu has consoled families of 21 dead victims of flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

President Tinubu described the flood incident as a tragic disaster.

He assured that the government would stand with the families of the victims and Niger State Government.

Naija News reports that the President stated this in a statement on Friday.

Tinubu disclosed that he has directed security agencies to intensify action in rescue efforts.

He stated that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been directed to provide relief materials to flood victims.

The statement reads, “I have received with deep concern the distressing reports of severe flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which has resulted in the tragic loss of lives and the displacement of families. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time.

“Upon receiving initial reports, I immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. I have also been briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government’s efforts. Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of.

“I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery.

“I call on all Nigerians to keep our fellow citizens in Mokwa in our thoughts and prayers. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity.

“I have also directed our security agencies to assist in the emergency efforts while NEMA and the National Emergency Response Centre has been tasked with coordination and providing updates as necessary.”