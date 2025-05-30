‘Speed Darlington Is A Disgrace To Igbos, He Must Go To Jail’ – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has slammed his colleague, Speed Darlington, over a recent video of his confession to sleeping with a 15-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that Portable, in a video on his Instagram page on Friday, said Speed Darlington is a disgrace to Igbos.

He said while other Igbo men are known for caring for their women with money and gifts, Speed Darlington boasted about taking the virginity of an underage girl.

Portable insisted that Speed Darlington must be jailed over the confession.

He said, “This man called Speed Darling aka Akpi is a disgrace to Igbo men. He is the first Igbo man that is lazy, that r@pes. An Igbo man would pay before sleeping with you. You will eat chicken, fish, sleep well…Igbo men take care of women. They have money.

“A useless Igbo man like Speed Darlington is raping a girl. His mates are waiting for ships in the sea, he is crying for relationship…raping a child that is looking for admission. You must go to jail.”

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington has berated Nigerians criticising him over his claim that he had carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old virgin.

Speaking in live IG session, Speed Darlington said if he knew using the age of 15 would bring him this much attention, he would have claimed the girl was 12.

He further stated that he is currently being attacked because he is from Southern Nigeria.

He questioned the temerity of people challenging him and said that if he were from Sokoto, where men engage in child marriage, he would not be ‘’disrespected.”

‘’If I knew 15 would have brought me this attention, I would have said 12. It is because I am in Southern Nigeria. Would you come at me if we were in Sokoto? You would never disrespect me like this?” he said.