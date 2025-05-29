I Would Not Be Disrespected If We Were In Sokoto – Speed Darlington Slams Critics

Controversial Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has berated Nigerians criticising him over his claim that he had carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old virgin.

Recall that the singer had initially apologised, explaining that he made the claim because he was trying to trend.

However, speaking in another live IG session, Speed Darlington said if he knew using the age of 15 would bring him this much attention, he would have claimed the girl was 12.

He further stated that he is currently being attacked because he is from Southern Nigeria.

He questioned the temerity of people challenging him and said that if he were from Sokoto, where men engage in child marriage, he would not be ‘’disrespected.”

‘’If I knew 15 would have brought me this attention, I would have said 12. It is because I am in Southern Nigeria. Would you come at me if we were in Sokoto? You would never disrespect me like this?” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has formally Speed Darlington, in light of allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The contentious singer incited significant outrage during an Instagram live session where he claimed to have engaged in a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency had brought the issue to NAPTIP’s attention, calling for a comprehensive investigation into these alarming allegations.

In reaction to the public outcry, Speed Darlington published a subsequent video in which he asserted that his comments were meant to promote a new song.

He also expressed regret for any offence or discomfort his statements may have caused.

“All my followers pissed off about the video I recorded in which I spoke about me sleeping with a 15-year-old, I am an artiste. I need controversy to eat. If you are not trending, you are not getting booked. Simple! Nobody is booking something that is not trending.

“I have a new song now. The song is talking about f#ck this, f#ck that. This is my genre. I do not perform Christian music. When I dropped my song, I needed f#ck contents to push it. That is what I was doing. Don’t give it more than it is supposed to have. If any of you are offended, it’s alright. Apologies,” the singer stated.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, NAPTIP confirmed that it has summoned Speed Darlington for questioning.

The agency further cautioned that additional measures would be taken if he does not comply.