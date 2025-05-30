Flying Eagles Get Tough Draw For U-20 World Cup, Frederick Replaces Uche In Super Eagles Squad

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn into a challenging Group F for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they will face Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Norway.

The draw ceremony took place in Santiago, Chile, in the early hours of Friday, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

The Flying Eagles, two-time finalists at the U-20 World Cup, were seeded in Pot 2 for the draw. They secured their place in the global competition after finishing third at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations held in Egypt earlier this month.

With only the top two teams in each group guaranteed progression to the Round of 16, Nigeria faces stiff competition to advance beyond the group stage. Group F is expected to be one of the most competitive in the tournament.

Other African representatives at the tournament include South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt.

The biennial FIFA U-20 World Cup will run from September 27 to October 19, 2025, with Chile hosting the tournament for the first time.

Meanwhile, Brentford defender Benjamin Frederick has been called up to the senior national team, the Super Eagles, for the Unity Cup invitational tournament, replacing Christantus Uche.

Uche, who plays for La Liga side Getafe, could not secure a visa to the United Kingdom and will miss the tournament.

However, he is expected to join the Super Eagles squad for their international friendly against Russia next Friday.

Frederick, who trained with the national team on Thursday night, had a standout season with Brentford and was recently named the club’s Young Player of the Season.

His inclusion adds depth to the Nigerian defence ahead of the Unity Cup final against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica, scheduled for Saturday.