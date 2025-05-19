Flying Eagles’ Daniel Bameyi Included In 2025 U-20 AFCON Team Of Tournament

Flying Eagles captain, Daniel Bameyi, has earned a spot in the Team of the Tournament for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Daniel Bameyi, 19, showcased his skills in all six matches played by the Flying Eagles in Egypt, contributing significantly to the team’s journey with a crucial goal.

The tournament saw champions South Africa and runners-up Morocco making a strong impression, with each nation boasting four players recognised in the Team of the Tournament.

In addition to Bameyi, Sierra Leone’s Momoh Kamara, who emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with an impressive four goals, and Egypt’s Mohamed Goweily also received recognition for their outstanding contributions.

The award for the coach of the tournament was given to South Africa’s Raymond Mdaka.

Note that Daniel Bameyi was also included in the Team of the 2025 U-20 AFCON Group Stage.

Meanwhile, Flying Eagles attacking midfielder Mathew Kingsley expressed his overwhelming joy after helping the team secure a bronze medal by defeating hosts Egypt in a dramatic third-place match.

The encounter, held at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo, ended with a nail-biting penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Flying Eagles triumphed 4-1 in penalties, ensuring they returned home with a place on the podium.

Kingsley shared his sentiments after the match, stating, “The joy of winning a medal with the national team is immeasurable. I am extremely happy that at least we are not going back empty-handed.”

While acknowledging that the team aimed for a higher finish, he emphasised the significance of securing qualification for the upcoming World Cup.

“Unfortunately, this is not what we bargained for, but most importantly, we have qualified for the World Cup. We will work hard to ensure we improve on this achievement as we prepare for the World Cup,” he said.