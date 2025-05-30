Ebonyi Ex-Speaker Defects To APC, Says ‘My Spirit Has Left PDP For Long’

A former speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chukwuma Nwazunku, has officially switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the immediate former member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, made this formal announcement at Ugwuachara during the Echiaba Ward meeting, which took place at the residence of Hon. Amobi Nwofoke, the Chairman of the party in the Ward.

Nwazunku was received into the APC alongside several other prominent individuals from the PDP, including the party’s 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi North, Hon. Emeka Otozi, the Ward Chairman in Echiaba, and many political associates.

On behalf of the State Chairman, the Chairman of the party in Ebonyi Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Orogbo, received the defectors and congratulated them for their bold and strategic choice.

He assured them of equal opportunities and inclusion within the party framework, highlighting that the party is dedicated to internal democracy, transparency, and inclusiveness, irrespective of political history or prior affiliations.

In his comments, Amobi praised the Governor of Ebonyi State for his exemplary performance in office over the last two years.

He remarked that the governor’s remarkable developmental achievements have significantly reduced opposition in the state, gradually transforming Ebonyi into a cohesive political entity.

In a brief statement following his formal defection to the APC, Nwazunku revealed that, while he had physically remained affiliated with the PDP, his spirit had long since departed from the party due to its declining internal unity and significance.

He elaborated that his choice to align with the All Progressives Congress was motivated by the impressive achievements of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, as well as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the national level.

Nwazunku committed to rallying his supporters throughout the state to guarantee the overwhelming success of the APC, especially in the upcoming 2027 general elections.