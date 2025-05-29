Your Two-Year Score Is Heavily Tainted With Corruption, Incompetence – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction To Tinubu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has stated that there is nothing to celebrate on the two years anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

The group, speaking in a joint press statement issued on Thursday by the factional Deputy President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Thompson Ohia, respectively, urged Tinubu to end the pervasive hunger and ineffective economic policies that have proven fruitless over the past two years.

They also advised Tinubu to summon his righteous resolve to put an end to the “Yorubanization” agenda, which compromises the integrity of national unity and embrace a paradigm ground in competence and merit

The apex Igbo group lamented that Nigerians are undergoing untold hardships due to ongoing experimental leadership failures propagated by a cadre of incompetent ministers and political appointees.

The statement reads in part, “The challenges confronting our nation, from soaring inflation to food insecurity, stand as stark reminders of the disconnect between the leadership and the populace. This is an urgent call to action and a poignant opportunity for President Tinubu to reconnect with the masses.

“He must summon his righteous resolve to put an end to the “Yorubanization” agenda, which compromises the integrity of our national unity, and instead embrace a paradigm grounded in competence and merit. It is high time for a significant reshuffling of the cabinet.

“We urge the President to take decisive action in dismissing not only ineffective ministers but to introduce proven leaders like Umahi and Wike to restore public confidence in governance.

“The uncomfortable truth must be conveyed unequivocally: President Tinubu’s two-year scorecard is heavily tainted by the incompetence and corruption of his appointed officials.

“The Nigerian people expect transformative leadership, and if this expectation continues to be unmet, the political landscape may shift dramatically by 2027. Those responsible for this administration’s failures are likely to position themselves within opposition coalitions, abandoning the President at the crucial moment.

“Moreover, we call on President Tinubu to demonstrate exemplary leadership by addressing the pervasive hunger and ineffective economic policies that have proven fruitless over the past two years.”