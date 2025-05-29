Tinubu: Why APC Is Going Into Election Mode Ahead Of Time – Udenta

The founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Udenta Udenta, has berated the All Progressives Congrress (APC) over the wave of endorsements for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and the leadership of the National Assembly passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the party leadership adopting the decision.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said members of the Forum were satisfied with the midterm review and performance evaluation results of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

However, in an interview on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief. Udenta said the endorsement is an indication that the APC led-government is in panic mode ahead of the 2027 election.

He said, “We have virtually two years or slightly less into the election; the regime panicked, that’s why it went into election mode two years ahead of time.

“I predicted here in this studio that he would govern for less than two years, and it has happened. So, the defections, endorsements, calibrations, and re-endorsements will continue in perpetuity until the election season is upon us.”