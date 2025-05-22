APC Governors Endorse Tinubu As Sole Candidate For 2027 Elections

Governors elected under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have officially adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole candidate for the party in the 2027 presidential election.

At the APC National Summit held at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, announced the decision.

He emphasised that the governors had collectively agreed that President Tinubu should be the APC’s candidate for the 2027 elections.

The motion for Tinubu’s endorsement was moved by Governor Uzodimma and seconded by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani. After the motion was proposed, the question was put to the gathering and was met with an overwhelming “yes” vote.

Although President Tinubu is currently in the middle of his first term, discussions regarding his potential reelection have been dominating the political landscape.

The governors’ endorsement signals early support for his bid to continue leading the country beyond 2027.

In a related development, governors and key political figures from the North Central region of Nigeria have also voiced their support for President Tinubu’s reelection.

A meeting was held on Wednesday evening in Abuja, where five APC governors from the region, along with other prominent party leaders, gathered to express their commitment to ensuring Tinubu’s return for a second term.

The political heavyweights in the region stressed the importance of re-electing Tinubu to ensure the continuity of the successful policies and initiatives he has put in place.

The motion for the endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in 2027 was formally moved by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.