Five State Governors, Party Bigwigs Pick Preferred Presidential Candidate For 2027

Governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform and other political bigwigs from the North Central region have unanonymously expressed their support for President Bola Tinubu‘s reelection.

Naija News reports that this decision was made during a meeting held on Wednesday evening in Abuja, where five governors from the party, along with other APC leaders from the region, convened.

In anticipation of the 2027 presidential election, the politicians emphasised the importance of re-electing Tinubu for an additional four-year term to ensure the continuation of his beneficial initiatives.

Moving the motion for the endorsement of the president for reelection in 2027, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said, “We, members of the APC North Central geopolitical zone at this meeting held on the 21st of May, 2025, in Abuja and attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the State Governors of the zone, members of the National Assembly, Honourable ministers and other critical stakeholders, having watched with total satisfaction and admiration the sterling performance of the APC-led government of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have resolved as follows:

“To endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to run for another tenure of four years to continue with his good works; that the North Central APC will continue to support all people-orientated programmes and projects of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our distinguished National Chairman, Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen. I, on your behalf, move this motion. I hereby move.”

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, while reading through the communique of the meeting, said, “Having critically examined the current trajectory of national governance and noting the courage, foresight, and tenacity with which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has steered the ship of state amidst daunting challenges, we unanimously pass a vote of confidence on his administration.

“In furtherance of this conviction, we wholeheartedly endorse President Tinubu to contest for a second term in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027 in order to consolidate the gains of his reforms and bring them to full fruition.

“We express our deep appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the numerous developmental strides being executed across the North Central zone. From infrastructure projects, road rehabilitation, and educational upgrades to rural electrification and agricultural initiatives, the positive impact of his Renewed Hope Agenda is gradually transforming our region into a hub of opportunity and growth. We acknowledge these efforts as a clear demonstration of the president’s sincere commitment to equity and national development.

“We commend the leadership of the APC at the national level under the able stewardship of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for promoting internal democracy, party unity, and progressive governance. We affirm our unwavering loyalty and alignment with the core ideals of the APC and express our full confidence in the party leadership’s ability to lead us into future electoral victories.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his inclusive and merit-based approach in appointing sons and daughters of the North Central region into key leadership positions across federal government agencies and parastatals. These appointments reflect not only a sense of belonging for our people but also an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

“As stakeholders of the APC in the North Central, we reaffirm our collective commitment to strengthening the party’s grassroots structures, fostering unity among leaders, and supporting policies of government that prioritise security, job creation, and economic revitalisation.

“We recognise the bold steps taken by President Tinubu in stabilising the national economy, restoring investor confidence, reforming critical institutions, and initiating difficult but necessary fiscal policies aimed at long-term national prosperity.

“As a zone blessed with immense human and natural resources, we stand firmly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and commit to working with him and the leadership of our great party to ensure continued peace, prosperity, and progress in Nigeria.”

The individuals who endorsed the communique comprise the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, along with Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger), and Ahmed Usman Ododo (Kogi). Additionally, the signatories include Senator Simon Along and the Minister for Special Duties, Zephaniah Jisalo.

Our Sons And Daughters Have Received Appointments

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, reminded attendees that on May 24 of the previous year, the zone presented several requests to the President.

“A major one was a call for the setting up of the North Central Development Commission to coordinate our developmental priorities as a region.

“Less than a year after, that commission has been established. Our sons and daughters have been appointed to lead the commission. This is a big win for us, and we are grateful to Mr President,” he stated.

He commended the president for his initiative of establishing the national forest guards, which he said is a bold effort that places local communities at the heart of our national security strategy.

“It is a policy that we are confident will effectively secure our forests and curtail activities that are inimical to the safety of lives and property and the territorial integrity of our nation,” Abdulrazaq stated.

He subsequently emphasised the need for ongoing support for both the party and President Tinubu beyond 2027, highlighting that such commitment fosters national unity, promotes sustained economic development, and ensures political stability in the nation.

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, remarked that all members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and state chairpersons have been appointed to lead various boards, which he described as a move towards inclusivity and enhanced participation.

Naija News understands that the meeting was also attended by notable figures, including Deputy Senate Leader Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, Information Minister Mohammed Idris, and Minister of Water Resources Prof. Joseph Utsev, among others.

Additionally, former governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), former Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase, and other National Assembly members from the region, along with key stakeholders, were present.