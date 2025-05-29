Outrage As Students Write WAEC In Darkness At Midnight

Students in parts of Benue State were forced to write the objective section of their English examination under dire conditions on Wednesday night, using phone torchlights and lanterns due to a prolonged delay in the delivery of exam papers.

The affected candidates had earlier completed the essay component of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but were left waiting for several hours for the arrival of the exam officer with the objective section. The delay stretched into the night, with some centres reportedly concluding the exams as late as 11:00 p.m.

Speaking to Daily Post, a student from a secondary school in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, who requested anonymity, described the ordeal: “We waited for hours after writing the essay. When the exam officer finally came, we had to use our phone lights and lanterns to write the objective section. It was very stressful.”

Another candidate added: “The exam officer didn’t give any meaningful explanation for the delay. He just came, handed over the papers, and said nothing about why he was late.”

The late-night examinations triggered panic among parents, many of whom rushed to the schools upon learning that their children were still writing papers deep into the night.

In Owukpa, a visibly distressed parent expressed concern over the safety and wellbeing of the students: “This is a national disgrace. How can children be writing exams in the bush, under darkness, at such a dangerous hour? Is this how we want to educate the future of Nigeria?”

The security challenges in the area further complicated the situation. According to a local community leader in Owukpa, the exam officer had to be accommodated overnight due to safety concerns: “We had no choice but to let him sleep here. It was already past 11 p.m. and nobody goes anywhere at that hour in this part of the country. The government needs to intervene.”

Reports suggest that the irregularities were not confined to Ogbadibo alone. In several other parts of Benue, students did not receive the objective papers at all and are now expected to write them the following morning—raising serious questions about the integrity of the examination process.

A teacher from one of the affected schools voiced concerns over the credibility of the exams: “This kind of irregularity puts the integrity of the examination at risk. We expect WAEC to speak on this and take urgent corrective measures.”

As of the time of filing this report, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) had yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.