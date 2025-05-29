BREAKING: Scores Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

Multiple individuals are believed to have lost their lives, with numerous others sustaining injuries, as a result of a lethal assault by suspected herdsmen on the Agan community in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

According to Daily Post, sources disclosed that the assailants invaded the community at approximately 6 pm on Thursday, May 29, firing indiscriminately and igniting homes.

Naija News understands that Agan is situated only a short distance from Makurdi.

As the assault continued without any response from security forces, residents had no choice but to escape to save their lives.

The fresh attack occurred not long after traditional rulers in Benue State had issued a stern 14-day ultimatum to herders and suspected terrorists, demanding they vacate the state’s farmlands or face harsh repercussions.

Naija News reports that the joint declaration was made by His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, alongside His Royal Majesty, Chief John Elaigwu Odogbo, the Och’Idoma, representing the Benue State Traditional Council.

The announcement was made during a Town Hall Meeting at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi.

The event was organised to mark the second year in office of Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, with the office of the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media, Publicity, and Strategic Communications, Solomon Iorpev, overseeing the proceedings.

During the meeting, the traditional rulers expressed grave concerns over the increasing insecurity in the state, particularly the attacks attributed to armed militias suspected to be Fulani herders.

They condemned the killings of innocent citizens, which they said were escalating at an alarming rate.