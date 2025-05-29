Benue Traditional Rulers Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To Herders, Terrorists

Traditional rulers in Benue State have issued a stern 14-day ultimatum to herders and suspected terrorists, demanding they vacate the state’s farmlands or face harsh repercussions.

Naija News reports that the joint declaration was made by His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, alongside His Royal Majesty, Chief John Elaigwu Odogbo, the Och’Idoma, representing the Benue State Traditional Council.

The announcement was made during a Town Hall Meeting at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi. The event was organised to mark the second year in office of Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, with the office of the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media, Publicity, and Strategic Communications, Solomon Iorpev, overseeing the proceedings.

During the meeting, the traditional rulers expressed grave concerns over the increasing insecurity in the state, particularly the attacks attributed to armed militias suspected to be Fulani herders. They condemned the killings of innocent citizens, which they said were escalating at an alarming rate.

“Due to the alarming escalation of violent attacks, in which innocent indigenous residents are being gruesomely murdered in their homes, we are issuing a 14-day ultimatum to all nomadic herders and terrorist elements to leave Benue lands immediately,” the traditional council declared.

“We can no longer fold our arms while our people are slaughtered without justification. This is a matter of survival for our communities,” they emphasized.

The traditional rulers’ ultimatum highlights the urgency of the situation and the resolve to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people.

They made it clear that the time for passive tolerance had ended and decisive action was necessary to safeguard the communities.

The town hall was attended by several key government officials, including Deputy Governor Sam Ode, who represented Governor Alia.

Other attendees included the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Chenge, local government chairpersons, commissioners, special advisers, religious and traditional leaders, as well as political stakeholders, youth and women groups, civil servants, pensioners, labour unions, and student unions.