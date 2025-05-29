15-year-old Victim Coming Forward To Write Statement Against Speed Darlington – Isaac Fayose

Media personality and businessman Isaac Fayose has claimed that the teenager who was allegedly molested by controversial singer Speed Darlington will soon be visiting the police station with her mother to make a statement.

Recall that Darlington had earlier suggested that he took a 15-year-old to a hotel and sexually defiled her.

However, the singer backtracked on his claim after social media users expressed outrage over his confession. He explained that such an incident never occurred.

Reacting in a video shared online, Fayose said that Speed Darlington is about to ”face the law for his crime.”

He said, “How can we operate a lawless nation, The latest saga now is Akpi coming on a live broadcast to say he slept with a 15-year-old and blood gushed out of her and stained all of the bed and he had to pay the hotel staff to come and clean it, What a sad moment in our country on Children’s day confession. Where is the protection for our children?

“Unfortunately for Akpi, he was thinking it was a joke but as God will have it, we now have a victim coming forward tomorrow(today May 29) to write a statement, She is going there with the mother.

“Akpi, you are going to be the latest paedophile in Nigeria. You are going to join the likes of R.Kelly. You have been joking about the oil but not now you are a victim of your oil. Now we have got someone coming up tomorrow to write statement and I believe the relevant agencies are watching you.

“I am in Dubai now and people are talking about it. This one, you can’t sweep it under the carpet. Unfortunately for you, we now have a victim.

“Speed Darlington, you are going, going, gone. You better get your oil ready for kirikiri.”