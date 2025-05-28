Speed Darlington Apologises After Backlash Over Claim Of S3xual Moment With A Minor

Controversial singer and social media personality, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, on Wednesday issued an apology to his followers over a viral video in which he appeared to confess to a sexual encounter with a minor.

Naija News reports that the video, which attracted backlash on social media, saw Speed Darlington recounting in disturbing detail an alleged incident involving a teenage girl.

In a follow-up video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Speed Darlington claimed the confession was fabricated as part of a publicity stunt aimed at promoting his latest song.

The controversial singer described the trending video as “cruise” and insisted they were never meant to be taken seriously.

He said, “All my followers pissed off about the video I recorded in which I spoke about me sleeping with a 15-year-old, I am an artiste. I need controversy to eat. If you are not trending, you are not getting booked. Simple! Nobody is booking something that is not trending.

“I have a new song now. The song is talking about f#ck this, f#ck that. This is my genre. I do not perform Christian music. When I dropped my song, I needed f#ck contents to push it. That is what I was doing. Don’t give it more than it is supposed to have. If any of you are offended, it’s alright. Apologies.”