Abuja Explosion: NEMA Discloses How Suicide Bomber Tried To Sneak Into Army Barracks

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that the suicide bomber responsible for the Abuja explosion attempted to sneak into the army barracks.

Naija News earlier reported that the explosion, which occurred in Abuja on Monday, was confirmed by the police. Officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene.

Shedding more light on the incident on Tuesday, NEMA, in a statement, said that the explosion occurred when the suicide bomber, who was strapped with an improvised explosive device (IED), tried to sneak into the Mogadishu army cantonment.

The agency said it was alerted at about 1:47 pm on Monday, and a team was dispatched in a coordinated response.

“The team met stern-looking security personnel at the already cordoned scene.

“Information gathered revealed that a Suicide Bomber attempted to sneak into the barracks but met his Waterloo as the IED exploded on him while trying to negotiate an entry.

“The suicide bomber died instantly, leaving one passerby injured. The EOD unit of the NPF evacuated the injured to the National Hospital and took over the scene for further investigation, bringing the operation to a close at 17:29hrs.

“Stakeholders present included NEMA, Military, NPF, DSS, and FRSC,” the statement reads.