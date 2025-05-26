Sunday Oliseh Gets New Appointment

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has taken on a new role with the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the organization responsible for overseeing and establishing the laws of football globally.

Sunday Oliseh shared the news of his appointment on his official 𝕏 account on Monday, expressing his enthusiasm about joining such a prestigious body.

In his announcement, he wrote: “Thrilled to announce my appointment to the International Football Association Board (IFAB)! IFAB is the global guardian of football’s laws, responsible for determining the laws of football and shaping the beautiful game for players and fans worldwide. I am honoured to contribute to its mission!”

This new position allows Oliseh, who enjoyed a celebrated playing career with clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, to collaborate with some of the most prominent figures in football. Among them is legendary Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, who serves on the Football and Technical Advisory Panels.

Oliseh and Wenger have previously worked closely together within FIFA’s technical study group, demonstrating a shared commitment to enhancing the sport.

In a related note, former Super Eagles forward Peter Odemwingie has expressed his thoughts on the upcoming international friendly match between Nigeria and Russia, scheduled for June 6 at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Odemwingie has identified three key players he believes should feature prominently in the starting lineup: Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, and either Kelechi Iheanacho or Victor Boniface.

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has already announced a 21-man squad for the friendly, notably excluding several high-profile players such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey.

In an interview with Championat correspondent Alexander Ershov, Odemwingie highlighted the importance of integrating new talent into the team, stating, “I like it when new names appear, as it fosters greater competition among the main players. This approach can reveal the future potential of the Nigerian national team. We cannot always rely on the same players.”

He continued by emphasizing that those selected to compete in Russia are close to solidifying their places in the main squad: “If Chukwueze, Simon, and either Iheanacho or Boniface start, it can be inferred that they are part of our foundational team.

“While we recognize that Victor Osimhen is currently Nigeria’s standout player, I am convinced that the game will still be engaging and pivotal for the squad’s development.”