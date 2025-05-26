NPFL Updates: Katsina United Coach Eyes Title, Ogunbote Speaks On Shooting Stars Performance

Katsina United’s head coach, Azeez Audu, is optimistic about his team’s prospects in the upcoming Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Audu expressed his commitment to improvement after ending the 2024-2025 NPFL campaign in 15th position, following a narrow victory over Kwara United at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

He stated, “Next season, we will aggressively pursue the league title because I have plans to bring a fresh approach to the team.”

Audu emphasized the importance of learning from this past season’s challenges, saying, “We must address our mistakes as we prepare for the new season. I want to extend my gratitude to our passionate fans for their unwavering support throughout our journey.”

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote has described the just concluded NPFL season as a complex one.

Although the Oluyole Warriors finished in eighth place and missed out on the continental competition, Ogunbote remains committed to a thorough evaluation of the season.

“The past season is complex, and it encompasses the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Ogunbote told Shooting Stars Media.

He emphasized the necessity of critically assessing their performance and identifying strengths and areas for growth.

“Our goal now is to make the necessary adjustments to ensure we elevate our game for the future,” he added.

On another front, the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Referee Development Committee has taken measures to uphold the integrity of the game by suspending Adebayo Qudus from officiating in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

This decision, communicated in a letter signed by the Secretary of the NFF Refereeing Development Committee, Ameenu Mohammed, follows Qudus’s controversial officiating in a match between Gateway United and Sporting Lagos.

During the said match, the embattled referee was accused of awarding an unjustified penalty and making several dubious decisions.

The NFF has stated that Qudus’s suspension aims to protect the credibility of Nigerian football and reinforce their commitment to high standards of officiating.

“Your actions not only undermined the integrity of refereeing but also cast doubt on the game’s reputation,” the letter emphasized.