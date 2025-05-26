FG Clarifies Position On National Carrier

The Federal Government has clarified that the idea of a national carrier is on the table.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stated this on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the clarification followed reports credited to the Minister on the issue of the national carrier.

Recall that Keyamo had faulted Air Nigeria project executed by former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the reports, Keyamo, at a book launch in Lagos, said the idea of a national carrier was off the table for the current administration.

It added that the Minister noted that the government’s focus was on fixing challenges confronting local operators.

“We have shifted focus to ensure growth and development for local operators through our policies,” the report added.

On his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, Keyamo explained that the government has not closed the door against a national carrier but would not be funding it.

He explained that the government would welcome proposals from public and private entities interested in funding and running the national carrier.

“The correct story should be that the FG will not invest a dime in establishing a National Carrier, but is always open to proposals from private or public entities, both in and out of the country, that truly benefit Nigeria and Nigerians in establishing a National Carrier. However, before that happens, we are concentrating on developing policies to ensure the growth and survival of our local operators,” he wrote.