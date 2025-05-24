Tinubu Deserves Second Term – Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said President Bola Tinubu is fulfilling his good governance promise to the nation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for endorsing Tinubu for a second tenure.

Naija News reported that APC leadership at its National Summit, held at the Presidential Villa, on Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and adopted him as the party’s sole candidate in the 2027 election.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, Sanwo-Olu noted that the President has improved the country in all sectors.

He stated that the endorsement is well deserved as the President has restored the confidence of investors.

The Lagos State Governor added that Tinubu restored the hope of many Nigerians in two years of his administration.

He wrote, “I heartily congratulate Mr President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on the vote of confidence passed by the entirety of our party as well as the Progressive Governors Forum.

“Your endorsement for second term by all APC Governors, National Assembly members and party leadership after just two years of the first term is a testament to the great work you’re doing to revamp our economy and build a prosperous future that all Nigerians will be proud of.

“You have restored hope to millions of families yearning for a great country in which our youths will realise their dreams and aspirations, a country in which talents will blossom and business will flourish.

“Mr President, you have also brought back investors’ confidence with numerous business-friendly policies that have shaped the positive economic trajectory of the last two years.

“Your aggressive infrastructure and urban development in the past 24 months are unmatched. Your reforms speak eloquently in education, agriculture, technology and security, all in just two years.”