Nigeria Police Extradites Fugitive Over Multi-million Naira Fraud

The Nigerian Police on Saturday announced that it has successfully extradited a Nigerian fugitive, Abubakar Aboki Muhammed, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Police Force, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said Muhammed was extradited on Friday, 23rd May 2025.

Naija News understands Muhammed, a male suspect, was subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by NCB Abuja following an extensive investigation into a case of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, Forgery, and Money Laundering.

Adejobi narrated that Muhammed had presented himself as a shipping agent and defrauded an unsuspecting Abuja-based international businessman and thereafter absconded.

The Police said following the successful arrest of the suspect in Dubai, and extradition to Nigeria, Muhammed would face prosecution at the Federal High Court.

“The case originates from a report filed in July 2023 by an Abuja-based international businessman, who was defrauded by Muhammed under the guise of been a shipping agent.

“Investigations revealed that Muhammed misrepresented himself to the complainant, securing a contract to facilitate payments and freight of ten high-end vehicles, valued at $307,500.00, from the UAE to Nigeria via designated registered shipping companies. After establishing trust, Muhammed fraudulently received the full payment through a third-party account at FCMB belonging to Anas Usaini, a Kano resident, which was subsequently used for money laundering activities in Dubai.

“Upon receipt of the payment, Muhammed provided the complainant with a forged bill of lading for the vehicles and subsequently became uncontactable. He was apprehended in Dubai on April 15, 2025, and has been extradited to Nigeria to face prosecution at the Federal High Court, marking a significant success in the ongoing fight against transnational financial crime.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the steadfast leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, recognises the invaluable assistance of the Dubai Police, INTERPOL NCB Abu Dhabi, and the Nigerian Consulate General in Dubai in facilitating the extradition of Abubakar Aboki Muhammed, and extends its sincere gratitude.

“The NPF will continue to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies to pursue and bring to justice individuals who seek to exploit and defraud citizens through cross-border criminal activities,” Adejobi said in the statement.