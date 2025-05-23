Tinubu’s Endorsement: APC Leaders Are Poor Politicians – Baba-Ahmed

Former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Affairs, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has faulted the second tenure endorsement of the President by All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.

Naija News reported that the party’s leaders at APC’s National Summit, held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, adopted Tinubu as the party’s candidate in the 2027 election.

The party’s National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, said Tinubu’s performance in two years was commendable.

For the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodimma, Nigeria is undeniably getting better under President Tinubu.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, also took turns to commend the efforts of the President in reviving the nation’s economy.

Reacting to the endorsement on his 𝕏 handle, the former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said APC leaders’ action showed they are disconnected from the reality of the citizens.

Baba-Ahmed accused APC leaders of cheering themselves for work well done when the citizens face hardship daily.

“APC’s leaders are either poor politicians or they live in their own world. They fire their starter gun, run alone and declare themselves winner. This is a time for some humility and disciplined hard work. Leaders stay with their people in difficult times. They do not shut them out,” he wrote.