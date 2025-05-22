How Police Killed My 14-Year-Old Son In Ibadan – Bereaved Father Narrates

Odunayo Alade, father of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade who was fatally shot by a police officer during a high-speed chase in Ibadan, Oyo State, has gone into hiding, grieving and calling for justice over the tragic loss of his son.

Kehinde, a secondary school student, was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer near Gbagi Market Road during a reckless pursuit of suspected internet fraudsters, locally known as ‘Yahoo boys.’ The shooting has since sparked outrage and protests across the city.

Recounting the incident through tears, Alade revealed that he was merely returning home with his children when the chaotic scene unfolded.

According to him, his only intention was to drop off five schoolchildren, including Kehinde and his twin brother, Taiwo.

“I had just pumped the tyre. As I moved, I saw a vehicle approaching — I didn’t know it belonged to the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority. They hit my car while trying to stop me. I reversed to avoid them, unaware four other vehicles were chasing behind,” he said.

“Suddenly, I heard a gunshot. My son was screaming ‘Daddy, Daddy,’ and his twin brother said, ‘Daddy, stop, Taiwo has been shot.’”

Despite his panic, Alade managed to grab one of the officials while bystanders rushed the injured boy to the hospital. Sadly, Kehinde died shortly after arriving at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Alade denied being a suspect or evading arrest, noting that one of the officials even opened the back door and saw that the vehicle was full of children.

He told Vanguard: “I didn’t know they were chasing Yahoo boys or not. I was just a father taking his kids to school.”

Kehinde, he added, was in SS1 and would have turned 14 this November.

Alade also revealed that he has been raising his children alone since his wife left seven years ago.

He said “I have given up everything to raise them. I didn’t remarry because I didn’t want anything to disrupt their lives. Kehinde was full of life, full of hope. Now all that is gone.”

The grieving father is now seeking accountability from the Nigeria Police Force.

He added “This cannot go unpunished. Kehinde was a bright child. His life was stolen by a reckless officer who was supposed to protect us. I want answers. I want justice.”

Police Launch Investigation

In response to public outcry, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the shooting.