Police Officer Detained As IGP Orders Investigation Of WASSCE Candidate Killed In Oyo

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the death of a 14-year-old secondary school student, Kehinde Alade, in Oyo State.

Naija News reported that Alade was on his way to his examination centre for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when a stray bullet hit him.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the IGP condemned the shooting and the officer involved in the tragic incident has been taken into custody.

He said, “‎The Inspector-General of Police condemned the incident and assured that the officer involved in the shooting has been taken into custody while a full-scale investigation is underway. He equally reiterated that the process will be transparent, and its findings will be made public to ensure justice is duly served as he expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased young man.

“‎The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges citizens to remain law-abiding and to channel grievances through lawful and peaceful means.”‎

In another development, Adejobi said Egbetokun also condemns the unprovoked attack on police operatives in the early hours of Monday, May 20, 2025, at Okhuimwun Community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to him, the officers exercised commendable restraint by not resorting to the use of force, despite the provocation and threat to life.

He added, “‎The operatives, who are members of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), were in transit from Lagos through Edo State when they encountered a mob that had blocked the road immediately after the University of Benin (UNIBEN) axis. The mob, in an unlawful display of aggression, descended on the officers with stones, sticks, and other dangerous objects, inflicting serious injuries on two police personnel.

“‎It is noteworthy that despite the provocation and threat to life, the officers exercised commendable restraint by not resorting to the use of force. The injured officers are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

“‎The Nigeria Police Force warns against acts of lawlessness and unprovoked aggression against its personnel who are committed to maintaining law and order and hereby assure the public that investigations have commenced, and appropriate legal actions will be taken against those found culpable.”

