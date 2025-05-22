Abike Dabiri-Erewa Demands Holistic Approach In Combating Human Trafficking In Nigeria

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has stressed the need to tackle human trafficking by ensuring a government and society approach.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa, represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Sule Yakubu Bassi, made the call in Abuja during the advancing collaborative responses to human trafficking in Nigeria, a Stakeholder Knowledge Exchange, Engagement and Partnership Programme (SKEEP) organised by Open University UK in partnership with University of Ibadan, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, National Human Rights Commission and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, National Assembly and National Anti-Bullying Campaign.

Speaking on the need for inter-agency collaboration in combating human trafficking in Nigeria, Dabiri-Erewa said it has become imperative for critical stakeholders such as the youth, the community heads, religious leaders, relevant MDAs, embassies and High Commission, the media, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)/ non-governmental agencies, public sector to work together eradicating trafficking.

According to her, NiDCOM is currently in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassies, NAPTIP, IOM and some State Governments have repatriated over 15,000 Nigerians from Libya, Oman, Ghana, Mali, Lebanon, and Côte D’ Ivore.

The NiDCOM Boss also said it is essential that the Government addresses the push and pull to reverse the ugly trend of human trafficking.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, represented by the Director of Research, Mr Josiah Emerole, highlighted the five pillars that have helped NAPTIP combat organised crime as Policy, Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Partnerships.

She added that the Agency has several instruments that ensure a victim-centred approach to combating human trafficking.

She reiterated the Agency’s commitment to tackling human trafficking in Nigeria.