Suspected Killer Of Kwara State Student Confesses To Murder For Money Rituals

The suspected killer of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Abdulrahman Bello, confessed in court on Wednesday to killing his Facebook lover for money rituals.

Naija News reports that Bello, who also claims to be an Islamic cleric, told the court that he committed the act alone. He explained that he killed Lawal because he needed human hands for money rituals.

However, he expressed regret, stating that if he had known another way to obtain the necessary ritual ingredients, he would not have taken her life.

The court also heard from a police witness, Inspector Ayodele Azeez, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police command.

Inspector Azeez narrated the details of the investigation, revealing that the murder and rape case was transferred from the Oja-Oba police division to the state CID on February 14, 2025.

Azeez outlined the exhibits found in Bello’s possession, including an axe, cutlass, charms, the victim’s right and left hands, a consultation book, phones, and a container with blood.

The items were recovered after the case was referred to the anti-homicide and anti-robbery sections.

He said, “The 1st defendant, Abdulrahman was found with the following exihibits; one axe, cutlass, table, charms, right and left hands of the victim, consultation book, Tecno phone, iPhone, iPhone XR, paint rubber, container with blood, slippers and after the case has been accepted at the state CID, it was later reffered to anti-homicide and anti-robbery sections.

“The case was assigned to some team of Police officers led by ASP Dada Segun who directed me to obtain statement from the suspect and I took him to a conducive environment in a room.

“I asked him which language he preferred to speak and he settled for English and I asked if he had any relative around the police command or any lawyer to witness how his statement would be recorded,” the police witness recalled.

“He said No! I asked if he needed the service of a lawyer and he agreed that I should get him one but he added that he didn’t have money to pay for legal service. I told him not to worry about the money.

“I eventually got him lawyer A.O. Ahmed, in whose presence he wrote his statement. After writing his statement under caution, he signed it after recording everything in his own handwriting.

“I told him to cross-check again in case there was any omission or need for addition, he confirmed that there was no problem and he signed the statement.

“After checking the statement, my team leader, ASP Dada Segun, requested that the lawyer endorse the statement, which he also did, while I also signed my column too as an IPO. ASP Dada Segun also requested me to also do a video recording of how the suspect signed his statement.

“I also used my Android Phone to do recording and I transferred it to my laptop and later to a compact disc witha certificate of compliance.”

During the proceedings, Barrister Agbede, representing the defence, objected to the admission of a compact disc containing a video recording of the suspect signing his statement.

Agbede argued that Bello was coerced into making the confession. However, the counsel for the other defendants raised no objection. Despite the objection, Justice Hannah Ajayi admitted the disc as an exhibit and ordered that it be played in the courtroom.

Inspector Azeez further disclosed that Bello’s call log revealed that the other defendants were regularly in contact with him before and on the day of the crime.

The police tracked down and arrested these individuals. When brought before Bello, it was confirmed that the defendants were acquainted with him: the second defendant was Bello’s teacher, while the third defendant was a student of the second defendant, and the third and fifth defendants were his close friends.

The police conducted searches at their residences, but no further incriminating evidence was found. The suspects were returned to the station for further questioning.

At the time of filing this report, the court was on recess, with the case set to resume for further examination.