PDP Will Expel Disruptive Members At NEC Meeting On May 27 – Bode George

A prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has declared that party members who fail to comply with its rules and principles will be expelled.

George made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, revealing that the PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) is preparing to take firm action at its upcoming meeting scheduled for later in the month.

In his remarks, George criticised the attitude of many within the party, accusing them of prioritising personal ambition over service to the people.

He emphasised that the NEC is now poised to restore order and uphold the party’s founding values.

He stated, “As politicians, is it only for their own personal gain that they are looking at, What about the impact?

“What is democracy? It’s all about the management of the resources of the land for the benefit of the people. That is not what they have done now.

“And I am hoping that by the 27th of this month we will meet in a closed door and tell ourselves some home truths.

“Those who cannot abide by the rules and regulations of the party, we can throw them out of the party.

“The NEC has the authority and the powers to do that. We should tell ourselves some serious home truths, and come back to the position as laid down by the founding fathers of our party.”

Since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, internal conflicts have continued to plague the PDP, hindering its effectiveness as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

The party has faced backlash for failing to discipline certain members who openly support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while retaining their PDP membership.

Notably, former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, recently reiterated his intention to remain in the PDP despite pledging to work towards President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.