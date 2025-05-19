My Visit To Rome Not Political – Peter Obi Warns

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has warned against giving ethnic colouration to his visit to Rome on Sunday.

Naija News reported that Obi was in Rome to participate in the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

Obi at the event exchanged pleasantries with President Bola Tinubu. His exchange with Tinubu in Rome has raised political opinions from his supporters and supporters of Tinubu.

On his 𝕏 handle on Monday, the former Governor of Anambra State urged Nigerians and leaders to imbibe the message of Pope Leo XIV.

He said: “I have just returned from the Vatican, and it was a deeply solemn and reflective visit. My participation in the inauguration ceremony was in line with my previous witnessing of inaugurations, swearing-ins, and official ceremonies across the world, this was no exception. Such occasions carry profound moral and spiritual significance. This was never a political event and should remain untouched by politics. Some moments are best reserved for quiet contemplation.

“After the inaugural Mass, I did not attend the Papal Audience and therefore did not have the opportunity to meet the Holy Father personally. That honour was reserved for heads of state and accredited diplomats. For those who desire such an encounter, the Papal Audience continues traditionally.

“What should truly command our attention, however, is the content and moral force contained in the Pope’s homily, particularly his urgent call to fight poverty and promote a spirit of brotherhood that transcends ethnic, political, and religious boundaries. The deeper meaning of the gathering lies not in ceremonial gestures, but in whether those present internalised his message and will return with the resolve to act.

“The fight against corruption is the essential first step toward building societies where resources are directed to what truly matters – education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure. These should be our major concern and the lasting message we carry home from the Vatican. May we, in whatever station we occupy, rise to the task of building a more just, compassionate, and prosperous nation.”