Kenneth Okonkwo Reveals Who Can Oust APC In 2027

With the build-up to the 2027 general elections already intensifying, prominent lawyer and former Labour Party spokesperson for the 2023 elections, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on opposition parties in Nigeria to set aside their differences and form a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo made this appeal during a recent appearance on Arise TV, where he addressed the recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by APC stakeholders in the Northwest as their sole candidate for the 2027 presidency.

The move, which included automatic second-term endorsements for APC governors in the region, has stirred criticism, particularly in light of Nigeria’s persistent security and economic woes.

“It is shameful that at a time when people are being killed, like the 15 people reportedly murdered this morning in Agatu LGA, Benue State, and the Northwest is grappling with the highest rate of out-of-school children and poverty, leaders are preoccupied with elections still two years away,” Okonkwo stated.

He described the endorsement gathering as elitist and unreflective of the region’s harsh realities, where millions face daily challenges.

“Democracy is about the people, not a group of sycophants seeking power for its own sake,” he added, pointing to the disconnect between the political class and ordinary Nigerians.

Reflecting on the 2023 presidential election, Okonkwo argued that the opposition’s failure to act in unity allowed the APC to clinch victory with less than 40 percent of the vote share.

“The only way to get APC out of power in 2027 is for the opposition to unite. Nigerians deserve a government rooted in integrity, competence, and a commitment to public welfare, not one focused on power retention,” he declared.

He further criticised what he referred to as the APC’s erratic internal politics and lack of ideological consistency, likening it to the unpredictable nature of local palm wine.

“Today, they support Tinubu. Tomorrow, they’ll jump ship. That’s the instability the APC represents,” he said.

When asked about ongoing discussions between Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, which reportedly involve proposals for a one-term presidency and a possible running mate arrangement, Okonkwo was clear that such negotiations must not bypass the Nigerian electorate.

He insisted, “Leadership should be decided by the people, not political arrangements behind closed doors.”

Although he acknowledged the Labour Party’s original pro-worker orientation, Okonkwo voiced concerns over opportunistic entrants who joined the party without understanding or aligning with its principles.

Having stepped away from the Labour Party due to internal difficulties, he revealed he remains politically active and is now part of a coalition that is still taking shape.

“I am part of a coalition that is still in the formative stages. We’re not rushing into platforms, but when we emerge, Nigerians will hear from us,” he explained.

Concluding with a message of hope and resolve, Okonkwo added, “We may not change the beginning of our story, but we can certainly change how it ends. And I believe we will succeed.”