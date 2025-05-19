Kamala Harris Reacts As Ex-U.S President Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With Prostrate Cancer

A former United States (U.S.) Vice President, Kamala Harris, has publicly conveyed her support and best wishes to former President Joe Biden following the announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The 81-year-old ex-president has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of prostate cancer, as stated in a release from his personal office.

This cancer, noted for its high Gleason score, has reportedly spread to the bone but remains sensitive to hormone treatment—a condition that medical professionals indicate can be effectively managed with the right care.

Biden and his family are currently exploring treatment options with his medical team.

In a message shared on 𝕏 after the news was made public, Harris expressed her sympathy and solidarity on behalf of herself and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

She characterised the president as a ‘fighter’ and expressed her confidence in his ability to face this diagnosis with his usual determination.

“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis,” Harris wrote on 𝕏.

“We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time.

“Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” she said, expressing hope for “a full and speedy recovery.”