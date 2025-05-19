Former Katsina Military Administrator, Joseph Akaagerger Dies At 69

Nigeria has lost one of its distinguished statesmen, a former military administrator of Katsina State, Joseph Akaagerger.

Naija News gathered that the one-time senator who represented Benue North East Senatorial District passed away at the age of 69.

The announcement of his death was made public by the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State through an official statement.

Describing the late politician’s character and contributions, the APC noted, “the late senator was more than a political figure, he was a symbol of integrity, wisdom, and courage, whose legacy transcends partisanship.”

The statement further highlighted Akaagerger’s unwavering dedication to public service and his tireless efforts in advancing the welfare of the people. “Senator Akaagerger devoted his life to the service of the people. He consistently championed the causes of justice, equity, and development, earning the admiration and respect of friends and political opponents alike,” the statement added.

During his tenure in the National Assembly, Senator Akaagerger was known for his principled leadership and statesmanship. According to the APC, “he brought honour and dignity to the office, leaving behind a record of leadership that will continue to inspire generations.”

Mourning his death, the party described the loss as deeply felt across communities and political lines. “His death is a monumental loss, not just to the Konshisha people and the Jechira bloc, but to the entire Benue State and Nigeria at large. We have lost a voice of reason, a pillar of wisdom, and a bridge between generations,” the statement concluded.