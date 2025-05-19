2027: Yakasai’s Confidence In Tinubu’s Re-election Chances Met With Fierce Opposition From PDP, Obidients

As political momentum gradually builds ahead of the 2027 general election, prominent elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Tanko Yakasai, has stated that, for now, no candidate appears more poised to secure victory than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, Yakasai revealed he was unaware of any formal northern consensus supporting a regional candidate for the presidency.

He said: “I haven’t heard anybody making any proposition about the 2027 presidential election from Arewa Consultative Forum. What is tagged the Arewa Consultative Forum or Northern Elders Forum’s position is mere individual opinions, because all sections of the north have not taken a stand on this.”

The respected statesman called for patience, noting that a formal position from the northern bloc is yet to emerge. He further highlighted Tinubu’s current advantages as the sitting president.

“In Nigeria today, Bola Tinubu is the president. He has his ministers and governors who are backing him. Who else has all what it takes to move into the contest with the kind of stamina and strength to be more successful comparatively with Tinubu?” he asked.

Yakasai also pointed out that Tinubu continues to enjoy backing beyond his party.

He said: “We should all wait and see if the picture will change drastically, otherwise for now, the odds are in his (Tinubu’s) favour because I have not seen anything that will prevent him from winning the next election. He hasn’t done anything against the north in my understanding and the north alone cannot decide who becomes the President.”

Obidient Movement Counters Yakasai’s View

Responding to Yakasai’s remarks, the Obidient Movement through its Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, respectfully disagreed with the elder statesman. While acknowledging Yakasai’s legacy, the group urged him to consider alternative leadership options.

“With all due respect to our elder statesmen, grandfather, father and uncle, we respect his opinions on issues. We, however, beg to disagree with him on Tinubu’s re-election,” Tanko said.

“There are younger hands who are equipped and ready to rebuild Nigeria by doing a far better job than what President Bola Tinubu is doing.”

Tanko further argued that Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges under Tinubu’s leadership were evidence of the need for new leadership.

He said, “We urge him to have a rethink about his position because the rate of poverty and hunger inflicted on all parts of Nigeria, especially the north where he comes from, is unprecedented in our nation’s history.

“The level of youth unemployment, due to the fact that this administration’s policies have led to the shutting down of factories and small businesses; should be a deterrent to those wishing for another four years for Tinubu who, within two years, has shown us how bad leadership choices can ruin nations.

“Nepotism has reached a level that our founding fathers never imagined was possible in our multicultural and multi-ethnic society. Our economy is in shambles.

“We plead with him to help the younger generation by supporting the emergence of a younger, better prepared person, to take over and lead the nation to take its pride of place in the comity of nations.”

PDP Predicts Tinubu’s Downfall in 2027

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confidently predicted that President Tinubu will suffer a significant loss in the 2027 presidential race, citing widespread discontent and a growing political alliance determined to effect change.

Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, criticised Yakasai’s analysis, describing it as misaligned with present realities.

“The evidence on the ground clearly indicates that President Bola Tinubu would not only be a one-term president, but the margin with which he will lose would be so wide.

“This coalition is about the soul of Nigeria and the future of our unborn children. It cannot be derailed or mismanaged by an administration that lacks the competence and vision to lead.”

Osadolor acknowledged Yakasai’s stature, but emphasised that not all elder views reflect the current pulse of the nation.

“Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is indeed a respected elder statesman in this country and his views should be taken seriously. However, there comes a time when even the most esteemed individuals may make statements that do not align with the current realities.

“If he did indeed make such a statement, it is likely born out of a place of, how would I put it, outdated perspectives,” he concluded.