Tragedy As 27 Feared Dead In Kwara Boat Disaster

Kwara State has been thrown into mourning following a devastating boat accident that reportedly claimed the lives of 27 individuals.

The victims were said to be returning from a market trip in Niger State when the tragedy struck—marking another sorrowful chapter in the region’s ongoing struggle with water transport safety.

Naija News reports that this latest incident comes just months after more than 100 lives were lost in a similar mishap in the Gbajibo community, located within the Kaiama Local Government Area.

According to Vanguard, eyewitness accounts and the testimony of one survivor reveal that the accident occurred three nights ago. The cause has been attributed to overloading, a chronic issue in the region’s riverine travel.

The survivor disclosed that although the boat was constructed to accommodate 100 passengers, it is frequently burdened with nearly 300 commuters during both the rainy and dry seasons.

He further noted that a violent storm, accompanied by wind gusts signalling incoming rain, played a significant role in the disaster.

Confirming the incident, Kaiama Local Government Chairman, Abdullah Danladi, who led an official delegation to console the bereaved families, stated: “The government would no longer tolerate the nearly yearly occurrence of such tragedies.”

In response, Danladi unveiled plans to establish a monitoring committee to ensure passengers comply with safety regulations—including mandatory use of life jackets—and enforce a ban on night-time boat travel.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Umar, also weighed in on the matter, pledging to scale up public awareness efforts. He affirmed his commitment to “intensify enlightenment campaigns to ensure passengers and boat operators adhere to water travel safety standards.”