Nigerian Pastor, Timothy Omotoso To Be Deported From South Africa

Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, is set to be deported from South Africa following his decision to voluntarily leave the country after being re-arrested by immigration authorities.

According to reports by South African news outlets SABC and Newsroom Afrika, Omotoso is expected to depart South Africa today, Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Footage aired by the stations showed him engaged in conversation with an immigration official at the airport.

Although the exact time of his departure remains unconfirmed, he is reportedly leaving Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

Omotoso, the founder of the Jesus Dominion International Church, recently travelled from his residence in Durban to Johannesburg, where he was handed over to immigration and police personnel for onward escort.

His deportation process commenced shortly after his arrest in East London on May 10, 2025. This followed the rejection by the Department of Home Affairs of his request to overturn his designation as a prohibited person in South Africa.

In April, Omotoso was acquitted of 32 counts including rape, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking by the Gqeberha High Court after spending eight years in detention. His co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, were also acquitted.

The court’s ruling, delivered by Judge Irma Schoeman, noted that although the testimonies of the complainants might be subjectively credible, the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to challenge the defence’s account.

The case had been plagued by procedural issues, including mishandling of witnesses and evidence by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Following his acquittal, Omotoso’s immigration status came under renewed scrutiny, leading to his re-arrest and the initiation of his deportation from the country.